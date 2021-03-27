Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.45% of CF Industries worth $865,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in CF Industries by 3,977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

