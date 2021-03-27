Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,993 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.67% of AXIS Capital worth $538,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. MKM Partners raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

