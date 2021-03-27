Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.40% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $787,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.