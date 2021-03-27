Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,136,140 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,552,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,136,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $608,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

