Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,036 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.45% of Assurant worth $756,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 620.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $144.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

