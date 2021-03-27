Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,879,755 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,879,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.68% of MGM Resorts International worth $727,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,132,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 508,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

