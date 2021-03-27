Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 271,411 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,411 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $625,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $274.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.