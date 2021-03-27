Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 426,919 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,919 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.67% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $675,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 34,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

