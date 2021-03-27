Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 53,704 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,546,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,704 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.97% of Colfax worth $632,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after buying an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

