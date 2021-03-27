Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 799,163 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,076,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.58% of Vroom worth $617,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,459,233 shares of company stock worth $54,417,468.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.43 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

