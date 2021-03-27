Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.58% of ICU Medical worth $566,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $209.83 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.