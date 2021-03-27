Proem Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,287,000. Facebook comprises approximately 9.1% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $283.02. 17,629,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The company has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.