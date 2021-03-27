Proem Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000. Workday makes up about 8.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

