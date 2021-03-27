Proem Advisors LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 2.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,670,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,130,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

