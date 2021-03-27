Proem Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 3.5% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

