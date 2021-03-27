Proem Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. SEA makes up about 2.1% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $6,424,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $6.63 on Friday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,269,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,480. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

