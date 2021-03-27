Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 334.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

PRGS stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

