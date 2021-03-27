Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Up 959.3% in March

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 959.3% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 2,366,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Progressive Care has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.