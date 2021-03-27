Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $44.26 million and $2.74 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,738,009,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,918,414 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

