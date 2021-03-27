Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.91. Prologis reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 2,381,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,796. Prologis has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

