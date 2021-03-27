Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.42 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $10.14 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $62.05 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00628171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.