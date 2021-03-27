Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in March

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

