Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $14.10 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00005614 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $1.60 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00058418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00231683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.00870990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00074979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

