Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.80 ($3.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

PFG opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock has a market cap of £545.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.93.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

