ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Cap of $129,909.95

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $129,909.95 and approximately $116.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00359576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.64 or 0.05257016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,378,603 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

