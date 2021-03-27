Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,625 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $52,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. 1,957,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

