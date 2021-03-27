Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRYMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 10,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

