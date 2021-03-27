PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 487.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $7.72 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

