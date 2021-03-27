PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PBCRY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $66.90.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
