PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBCRY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $66.90.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

