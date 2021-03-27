PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 2,238.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 64,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,871. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
