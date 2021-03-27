PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 958.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile
