PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 958.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

