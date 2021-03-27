Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCMC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 44,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. Public Company Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

