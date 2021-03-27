Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCMC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 44,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. Public Company Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
Public Company Management Company Profile
