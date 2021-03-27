Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

