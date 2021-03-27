Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $18.79 on Friday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

