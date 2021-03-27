Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,287 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,568,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

