Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 47,871 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

