Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE HBI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.