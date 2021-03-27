Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.25 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $152.06 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

