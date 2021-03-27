Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,302 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $136.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

