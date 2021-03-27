Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Xerox worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

