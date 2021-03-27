Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 18,358 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

