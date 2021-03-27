Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,838 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

