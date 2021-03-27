Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $2.31 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.