Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.21% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,476,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,230,829.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,744 shares of company stock worth $24,380,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $59.97 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -352.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.