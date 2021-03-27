Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $376.06 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 602,740 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $376,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.