Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $31,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

