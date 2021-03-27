PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 529.3% Higher Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 529.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $2.79 million and $4,404.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

