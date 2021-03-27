pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Down 17.4% This Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $28.35 or 0.00050651 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $267,552.57 and $2,282.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

