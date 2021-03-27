Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $35.02 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

