Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.